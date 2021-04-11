Final Decision On Conduct Of Class IX Exam After April 30: Odisha Edu Min

Bhubaneswar: School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today announced that a final decision on the holding of the annual examination for Class IX students will be taken only after opening of the schools on April 30.

The Minister further stated that the curriculum of Class-IX is almost complete. The department wants to conduct the examinations as per the syllabus covered by the teachers so far. The final decision will be taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state after April 30.

Dash further urged the private schools which have not registered under the RTE-Paradarshi portal, to complete necessary formalities to provide admissions to economically backward students.

“Out of the 4000 schools, almost 500 schools are yet to register on the portal. I request the school managements to register their schools in the portal and the last date has been extended till April 23 from earlier deadline of April 13,” said Dash.