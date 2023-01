Films You Must Watch This Republic Day To Evoke Your Patriotism

New Delhi: India commemorated its 74th Republic Day today. Republic Day marks the day in 1950 when the Indian Constitution came into effect. The occasion of Republic Day is the perfect time to watch movies that invoke a spirit of patriotism in people.

Shershaah

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Raazi

Parmanu

Rang De Basanti

Airlift

Swades