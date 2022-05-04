Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, His Wife Jaanvi Dhawan Welcome Baby Boy

Mumbai: Filmmaker David Dhawan’s elder son Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Dhawan have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

In a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Rohit was seen leaving the hospital.

In March, Varun’s wife, Natasha Dalal, hosted a fun baby shower for the mom-to-be in Alibaug. The special event was attended by close friends and family, including Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula.

Rohit and Jaanvi got married in February of 2012 in Goa. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Niyara, in 2018.