Filmmaker Nitya Mehra Drops Unseen Pic Of Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal

New Delhi: Baar Baar Dekho director Nitya Mehra has shared an unseen picture of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. It looks like the picture was taken when they were dating.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nitya shared a beautiful and romantic picture of Vicky and Katrina. The director has captioned the picture as ‘to the bestest times await you’ ‘Love you my darlings’.

Take a look at the picture here:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Laxman Utekar’s film with Sara Ali Khan, Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari’s untitled movie. Katrina Kaif will be seen alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and a superhero movie by Ali Abbas Zafar.