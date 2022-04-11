Filmmaker Guneet Monga Gets Engaged To Businessman Sunny Kapoor

New Delhi: Producer Guneet Monga on Monday got engaged to fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor. The producer took to Instagram and shared pictures from the engagement ceremony.

“Sometimes the wrong train leads you to the right station’. And that’s where I found Sunny, my companion on our journey ahead for life. Feel Mom and Dad’s blessings wearing this saree that Mom wore on her engagement day. #Engaged #GunSung,” the 38-year-old producer wrote.

Monga has backed critically-acclaimed films like the “Gangs of Wasseypur” series, “Shahid”, “Masaan”, “The Lunchbox” and last year’s Netflix comedy drama “Pagglait”. She also served as an executive producer on the documentary “Period. End of Sentence”, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject in 2019.

On the work front, Guneet Monga is looking forward to the release of Sanya Malhotra starrer Kathal.