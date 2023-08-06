Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor Turns A Year Wiser, Wife Producer Pragya Plans A Quite Birthday Celebration

In honour of Abhishek Kapoor’s birthday on August 6th, the director and his producer wife Pragya Kapoor are spending a relaxing weekend at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Pragya and Abhishek Kapoor, who are known to enjoy spending time together in private when they’re not working, have decided to celebrate Abhishek’s birthday at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxurious resort far removed from the hustle and bustle of the couple’s hectic lives in Mumbai. Pragya, known for producing films like Kedarnath and Chandigarh kare Aashiqui, is also known to be a meticulous planner. Away from the constant glare of the limelight, the couple celebrated Abhishek’s birthday in a manner that reflects their appreciation for nature, culture, and each other.

As the couple will be returning to their respective commitments in the entertainment industry, the experience of this serene birthday celebration will remain etched in their hearts as a testament to the strength of their bond and their shared love for life’s simple pleasures.