Film On Rakhi Sawant’s Life Titled ‘Rowdy Rakhi’ Soon

New Delhi: Amid the marital crisis with her husband Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant is gearing up for her next movie titled Rowdy Rakhi and interestingly the film is based on her life story.

Helmed by her brother Rakesh Sawant, the movie will be produced by Gaurav Agarwal.

According to a news report in Etimes, both Rakhi and her brother Rakesh confirmed to the publication that they are starring and directing the project respectively.

Rakesh Sawant says that the movie is based on his sister’s life wherein he was quoted to reveal, “Rakhi is rowdy. She doesn’t spare anyone who throws a spanner in her tracks.”

Take a look at the poster of the film: