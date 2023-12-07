Film industry celebrates the joys of life at the special premiere of Mast Mein Rehne Ka

Prime Video rolled out the blue carpet for a special screening of its much-awaited Hindi Original movie, Mast Mein Rehne Ka ahead of its worldwide premiere on Prime Video on December 8. Mast Mein Rehne Ka is a beautifully crafted story based on universal themes of second chances in love and life, forgiveness, and redemption. The special premiere of the film was graced by the cast, creators and celebrities from the film industry who came and applauded the film for its heartwarming storyline and nuanced performances.

In attendance were the cast of the film, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar, Faisal Malik and Priyadarshan Jadhav, joined by Aparna Purohit, Head of India and SEA Originals, Prime Video. The director and creator of the film, Vijay Maurya, along with his co-producer Payal Arora of Made in Maurya, were also present at the event. Esteemed guests from the industry, including Subhash Ghai, Gulshan Grover, Masaba Gupta along with husband Satyajeet Mishra and rapper Kaam Bhaari attended the screening, extending their love and support to this cinematic endeavour.

Mast Mein Rehne Ka is a heartwarming narrative delving into the parallel universes of two distinct generations, each navigating its unique reservations and confronting the adversities of life. It is a beautifully crafted story based on universal themes of second chances in love and life, forgiveness, and redemption. The narrative is a touching odyssey, illustrating the profound realization that life is a treasure to be cherished and experienced to its fullest irrespective of age or the curveballs it may throw your way. The film will be streaming on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories starting December 8.