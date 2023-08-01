Film Fraternity Welcomes Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023

Mumbai: The Indian film fraternity has welcomed the amendments to the cinematograph act mandating a maximum jail term of three years and a fine of up to five per cent of the production cost of the film for those involved in film piracy and circulation of such content.

The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha last week, was approved by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The amendments have led to appreciation from several in the film fraternity including the Producers Guild of India (PGI), censor board chief Prasoon Joshi and producer Dinesh Vijan.

“We welcome the passing of the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 by both Houses of Parliament and are especially grateful for the provisions prescribing stricter penalties against piracy. @ianuragthakur @MIB_India,” PGI tweeted.

This was the first substantial amendment to the Cinematograph Act 1953 since 1984 when the minimum punishment for an offence relating to a video film was introduced.

The Bill also removes section 6.1 of the Act that granted powers to the Central government to revise the CBFC certification of a film and has provisions to introduce three age-based certifications under the ‘UA’ category, namely ‘UA 7+’, ‘UA 13+’ and ‘UA 16+’, and to empower the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to sanction a film with a separate certificate for its exhibition on television or other media.

“The Cinematograph(amendment )Bill 2023 is a big step forward to stringently address the issue of film piracy. Holding firm the autonomy of #CBFC’s certification the bill also introduces nuances in the certification process with the evolving sensibilities #CinematographBill,” Prasoon Joshi tweeted.

“Kantara” and “KGF” producers Homable Films said the Bill is a step towards better film certification, piracy prevention and harmonising laws.

“Embracing positive change in the film industry! The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is a step towards better film certification, piracy prevention and harmonizing laws. We extend our gratitude to the government for their support and empowering the film fraternity!” the production banner tweeted.

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, known for backing movies such as “Stree 2” and “Bhediya”, said the film industry is heading toward a brighter future.

“A huge applause to the Lok Sabha for passing the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023! With age-based certification and robust anti-piracy measures, we’re heading towards a brighter future for Indian cinema. Grateful to witness this positive transformation,” the tweet read.