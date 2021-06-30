Filhaal 2-Mohabbat Song Teaser Out; Watch Here

Mumbai: The teaser of Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon starrer most awaited music video ‘Filhaal 2’ has been released. The first music video of B Praak’s song Filhall has broken many records. It has crossed over 1 billion views on YouTube and fans have been waiting for the sequel.

The video shows Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s characters– estranged lovers Dr Kabir Malhotra and Meher Grewal— caught in a different situation. The surprise this time is Punjabi star Ammy Virk, who the teaser suggests has an important role to play in the love story.

The video is directed by Arvindr Khaira. This marks Akshay’s second independent music video after “Filhall”, while the song is Nupur Sanon’s (Kriti Sanon’s younger sister) second screen outing. The video description of “Filhaal 2- Mohabbat” reads: “The pain of a selfless but incomplete love story continues with ‘Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat’, a romantic ballad that fixes the fact, true love never dies and if it does, it was never intended.”

Notably, Filhaal 2 Mohabbat has also been penned by renowned Punjabi lyricist Jaani and will mark Akshay’s second collaboration with Nupur. Meanwhile, the superstar has recently begun shooting on Aanand L Rai directorial Raksha Bandhan.