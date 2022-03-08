FIH Pro League: Matches Between India, Germany Mens’ Team Postponed Due To COVID-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between the India men’s hockey team and Germany have been postponed due to a high number of COVID cases affecting the visiting team.

Initially, the match between India and Germany was scheduled to be played on 12 and 13 March in Bhubaneswar.

FIH, Hockey India, and Hockey Germany are already working together to find alternative dates.

The women’s matches between India and Germany will be played as planned this weekend at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar.