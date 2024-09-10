Bhubaneswar: President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), Tayyab Ikram, today met with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and deliberated on the contribution of Odisha to global hockey and the collaborative efforts to further the hockey development in the state.

The meeting focused on key initiatives to further develop the sport, the growth of infrastructure, and the hosting of upcoming international tournaments in Odisha. Hockey India President Padmashree Dillip Tirkey, Hockey India Secretary General Sri Bholanath Singh, Principal Secretary Sports and Youth Services Department Sri Bhaskar Sharma were also present.

Chief Minister Majhi expressed Odisha’s deep appreciation for the FIH’s unwavering support, particularly during marquee events like the Men’s Hockey World Cup. “Odisha has emerged as a global hub for hockey, hosting prestigious tournaments. We are excited to host the upcoming Pro League, and with your support, we hope to bring more world-class events to the state in the future,” he remarked.

Mr. Ikram lauded the efforts of the Odisha Government in promoting the sport and fostering hockey talent through grassroots programs.

The meeting also touched upon future collaborations between FIH and the Government of Odisha. Both sides expressed a keen interest in athlete development, sports science, and innovative practices that will benefit players and coaches alike. A special emphasis was placed on the promotion of women’s hockey and empowering female athletes, both in Odisha and across India.

Mr. Ikram reiterated FIH’s commitment to working closely with Odisha to elevate the global stature of hockey, saying, “Together, FIH and Odisha can create significant benchmarks for the future of hockey development worldwide.”