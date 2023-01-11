FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup opening ceremony: Here’s the schedule

Cuttack: The hockey world is buzzing with excitement as the much-anticipated 2023 Mens FIH World Cup is set to begin in Odisha from January 13.

But before the games begin, fans are in for a treat as Odisha and Hockey India have left no stone unturned to ensure that the world cup celebration is a spectacular event, at the iconic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on January 11.

The Silver City is buzzing with excitement as the Barabati Stadium boasts an electrifying capacity, which will give 35,000 fans the opportunity to see some of their favorite stars up close and in person, and to collectively rejoice at the fact that the Hockey World Cup is back in Odisha. Nothing commemorates a celebration better than dazzling decorations, performance, and music.

Prior to the main celebration event viewers will get to experience the rich culture and tradition of India through the mesmerizing performances of acts such as the Prince Dance Troupe, of India’s Got Talent fame and renowned for their dynamic and graceful movements, and international performers, Black Swan. Ollywood’s power couple Sabyasachi Mishra and Archana Sahu will also feature at the celebration