FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: India Start World Cup Journey With 2-0 Win Over Spain At Birsa Munda Stadium

Rourkela: India opened their World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Spain as first-half goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh proved to be the difference.

The hosts took on Spain at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on the opening night of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

India begin their campaign to end a forty-plus-year title drought as the men in blue seek to emulate the heroics of the 1975 Indian team that scripted history by becoming the first and only unit to date to win the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup.

India are drawn into Pool D alongside Spain, England and Wales.

The 16 participating countries have been divided into four groups of four teams each. The teams will face each other once in each pool. Winners from each pool will reach the quarter-finals straightaway. Teams finishing the group stage at the second and third spots will be involved in crossover matches to fill in the remaining spots in the quarter-finals.