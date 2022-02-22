FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League: Manpreet Singh to lead 20-member Indian Squad against Spain

New Delhi: Hockey India today named the 20-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team who will represent the country in the upcoming FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League matches at home in Bhubaneswar, Odisha against Spain. The matches will be held over the weekend on 26th and 27th February 2022.

The team will be led by experienced midfielder Manpreet Singh and Vice Captained by dragflick specialist Harmanpreet Singh. The Indian team will see a new face in promising young forward in Sukhjeet Singh from Punjab who was picked in the Core Group following an impressive stint with the Punjab National Bank during the maiden Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2021 held in Bengaluru.

The 20-member squad for the double-header against Spain includes goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Suraj Karkera. Defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Mor, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh and Dipsan Tirkey. The team features an experienced midfield with Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma and Akashdeep Singh while the forwardline features Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, new comer Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek who did well against South Africa and France earlier this month has also received a call-up to the team.

Additionally, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Rajkumar Pal, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh and Dilpreet Singh have been named as standbys.

Talking about the team selection, Graham Reid, the Chief Coach of Indian Men’s Hockey Team said, “We have chosen a balanced group to play Spain for this weekend and are looking forward to playing at home in Bhubaneswar. It includes another new debutant striker Sukhjeet Singh who impressed during the selection camp last month and has been working hard since selection in the Core Probable’s Group.”

“Spain has a new coach and will be keen to impress after losing to England. These games are an important step in preparation for what is a very busy year,” Reid added.

Indian Men’s Team:

Goalkeepers

PR Sreejesh Suraj Karkera

Defenders

Harmanpreet Singh (Vice Captain) Mandeep Mor Surender Kumar Varun Kumar Jarmanpreet Singh Dipsan Tirkey

Midfielders

Manpreet Singh (Captain) Vivek Sagar Prasad Hardik Singh Jaskaran Singh Shamsher Singh Nilakanta Sharma Akashdeep Singh

Forwards

Mandeep Singh Lalit Kumar Upadhyay Shilanand Lakra Sukhjeet Singh Abhishek

Standbys

Krishan Bahadur Pathak Amit Rohidas Rajkumar Pal Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh Dilpreet Singh

Note: Matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Hotstar.