FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup: Odisha’s Ajmina Kujur, Jiwan Kishori Toppo Named In 18-Member Indian Squad

Bhubaneswar: Two players from Odisha have been named in the Indian squad for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa. They are Ajmina Kujur and Jiwan Kishori Toppo.

Hockey India today announced the 18-member team squad for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup.

The team will be led by Lalremsiami, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics. Defender Ishika Chaudhary will be Lalremsiam’s deputy.

The 18-member team also includes Salima Tete and Sharmila Devi who were part of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team at the Tokyo Olympics. The team also includes Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Priyanka, Marina Lalramnghaki, Ajmina Kujur, Baljeet Kaur, Reet, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika, Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari, Jiwan Kishori Toppo.

Preeti and Prabhleen Kaur have been chosen as alternate players (AP). The duo will only be permitted to play if there is an injury, or if someone in the 18-member squad is ruled out of the tournament due to COVID-19.

The Indian junior women’s hockey team are grouped in Pool C, along with defending champions Argentina, Japan and Russia. They begin their campaign on December 6 against Russia.