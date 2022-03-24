FIH Hockey Pro League: A New Schedule To Enhance The Experience

Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the FIH Hockey Pro League participating nations have agreed on a new schedule for the fourth season of FIH’s global league celebrating ‘Hockey at its Best’.

The season, which will run from 28 October 2022 to 5 July 2023, will be divided into a series of date blocks, agreed by all parties, to assist with international and domestic competition planning, within which “mini-tournaments” will be played where several teams will gather in one venue to play two matches against each other.

This move will have a major positive impact on players’ welfare and the environment, thanks to a substantial reduction in the amount of travel needed for each team and the officials. Another great advantage of this revised format is that it increases the number of dates available for athletes to compete in their domestic leagues and club competitions.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “The FIH Hockey Pro League is still a relatively ‘young’ competition. Therefore, it is our duty, together with the participating nations, to proceed to a regular review and make adjustments as appropriate for the enhancement of the experience. This new schedule will be better for athletes, better for hosts, better for fans and better for the environment!”

For the first season with this new schedule, matches will be hosted in the following seven nations: Australia, Argentina, Belgium, England, India, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

“The match schedule for season 4 of the FIH Hockey Pro League is available here (Women) and here (Men). The final timings and venues will be confirmed at a later stage,” the FIH said in a press note.