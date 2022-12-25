FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup Trophy Reaches Odisha

Bhubaneswar: FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 finally reached Bhubaneswar on December 25. The trophy reached Odisha after travelling across 13 states and one union territory for over 21 days.

The Trophy was received by Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey and Odisha sports and youth services Minister Tusharkanti Behera at Biju Patnaik Airport in Bhubaneswar. Later, it was handed over to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

BMC Mayor Sulochana Das and the Commissioner welcomed the Trophy amidst dance and dhols, culture and tradition of Odisha.

Once back in Odisha, the Hockey Men’s World Cup Trophy will tour across all districts.

The trophy will also visit 17 blocks of Sundargarh district, which has become the ‘cradle of Indian Hockey’. The last leg of the tour will be in Rourkela before finally returning to the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar where the finals will be played on 29 January 2023.

The FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela will begin from 13 January.