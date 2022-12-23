FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup: Hockey India Announces 18-Member Squad; Harmanpreet To Lead Team; Odisha’s Amit Rohidas Vice-Captain

Bhubaneswar: Hockey India on Friday announced the 18-member team who will represent India for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13.

Ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet will lead the team while Odisha’s Amit Rohidas will be his deputy.

The Indian team grouped in Pool D along with England, Spain and Wales will begin their campaign on 13 January 2023 in the newly built Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet led India at the Pro League this season as well as the tour of Australia. Amit Rohidas has been named vice-captain. The team has been selected after the two-day trials in SAI Centr in Bengaluru where 33 players were put to the test and will be tasked with ending India’s wait to stand on the podium in the prestigious event.

Krishan B Pathak and PR Sreejesh, who will be playing his fourth World Cup and his third on home soil, have been chosen as goalkeepers. Indian team’s defence will be spearheaded by the Captain Harmanpreet along with vice-captain Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh and Nilam Sanjeep Xess.

The midfield will see the return of youngster Vivek Sagar Prasad, who missed the recent tour of Australia as well as the FIH Hockey Pro League due to an ankle injury. He will be joined by Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh and the experienced Akashdeep Singh.

The forwardline will feature Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and youngsters Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh who continue to impress after making their debuts earlier this year.

World Cup Team

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad Akashdeep Singh

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

Alternate players: Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh