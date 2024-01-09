“Fighter” Secures No. 1 Spot On IMDb’s Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2024!

“Fighter” has secured its position at No. 1 on IMDb’s list of the Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2024. Surpassing its competitors well before its release, the film’s triumph is a prelude to what promises to be a remarkable cinematic journey. From being hailed as the biggest aerial action film to anticipating an unprecedented visual extravaganza, the movie boasts a fresh and captivating chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. At its core, “Fighter” celebrates the bravery, determination, and indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force, making it a compelling watch.

Hrithik Roshan, expressed, “It’s an incredibly positive update that Fighter is the most anticipated Indian movie of 2024, as per IMDb. The response to Fighter’s teaser and songs has been extraordinary, and we hope to deliver a wholesome cinematic experience for our viewers on January 25, 2024. See you at the movies this Republic Day eve!”

