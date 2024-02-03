‘Fighter’ Continues Grip At Box Office On 2nd Weekend! Collected 262 Crores At Worldwide Box Office

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter started the year 2024 on a blockbuster note. The film released on the big screens on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, filled the masses with the adrenaline rush and gave the flavour of patriotism. The film starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor had lavish aerial action pieces and a patriotic theme that evoked the feeling of love for the nation in every frame.

While the aerial action drama packed a solid punch at the Indian box office in the first week, the film is marching towards 150 crores and has entered into the second week. Going by the trend, the film is holding exceptionally well even on the second weekend and is set to enjoy a steady run.

Besides, the phenomenal run at the domestic box office, it continued to hoist the flag of victory at the worldwide box office and has made collections of 262 crores, which is commendable.

The film ever since its release has made overseas audiences glued to it and they hailed the film for the scale, technicality, aerial action sequences, thrilling background music, and the performances of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, it has entered the 250 crores club at the worldwide box office.

The makers announced the collection of 262 crores at the worldwide box office

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervour, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Fighter is now running in the theatres.