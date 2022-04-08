Fight Off Fatigue With These Easy Tips

New Delhi: Fatigue is a feeling of weariness, tiredness, or lack of energy that does not go away when you rest. People may feel fatigued in body or mind (physical or psychological fatigue). Fatigue is a common complaint, especially after people hit middle age. Fortunately, there are plenty of simple ways to boost energy. Here’s how to refill your tank when your energy levels sputter.

A good way to keep up your energy throughout the day is to eat regular meals and healthy snacks every 3 to 4 hours, rather than a large meal less often.

Get exercise

You might feel too tired to exercise, but regular exercise will make you feel less tired in the long run and you’ll have more energy. Even a 15-minute walk can give you an energy boost, and the benefits increase with more frequent physical activity.

Start with a small amount of exercise. Build up your physical activity gradually over weeks and months until you reach the recommended goal of 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise, such as cycling or fast walking, every week.

Lose weight

If your body is carrying excess weight, it can be exhausting. It also puts extra strain on your heart, which can make you tired. Lose weight and you’ll feel much more energetic. Apart from eating healthily, the best way to lose weight is to be more active and do more exercise.

Get enough sleep

It sounds obvious, but 2 in 3 of us suffer from sleep problems, and many people don’t get the sleep they need to stay alert throughout the day. Some recommendations for getting a good night’s sleep include: go to bed and get up in the morning at the same time every day, avoid naps throughout the day, and have a warm bath or shower before bed.

Reduce stress

Stress uses up a lot of energy. Try to introduce relaxing activities into your day. This could be working out at the gym, or a gentler option such as listening to music, reading or spending time with friends. Whatever relaxes you will improve your energy.