Fight In Court Now, Not On Street: Wrestlers

New Delhi: Top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have called off their protest, stating that the government has fulfilled its promise of filing a chargesheet against Wrestling Federation Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they have accused of sexual harassment.

They said that the fight will now be fought in court, not on the roads.

Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik also announced they were taking a short break from social media.

Malik took to Twitter on Sunday to state that the “battle will now be fought in court and not on roads till justice is delivered.”

The wrestlers posted identical tweets yesterday in which they said that the government has fulfilled its promise of filing a chargesheet against Singh, a six-time BJP MP.

“As per the talks held on June 7, the government has implemented our demands. The Delhi Police on June 15 had submitted before the court the chargesheet after conducting a probe into allegations of sexual harassment (against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh), on the basis of an FIR filed by six women wrestlers. Now, the fight will continue in court and not on roads till justice is delivered,” the tweet posted by the three top grapplers read.

They further said that they will wait for fresh WFI elections which is scheduled to take place on July 11 as promised by the government.

“The process for fresh Wrestling Federation of India election has begun. The polls are scheduled to be held on July 11 as promised by the government. We will wait for the implementation of the promise,” the wrestlers said.