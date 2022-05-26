Fight Anemia With These Foods

New Delhi: Anemia occurs when your body either doesn’t make enough healthy red blood cells or the blood cells aren’t functioning properly. Iron is essential for your body’s growth and development. It’s used to make haemoglobin, myoglobin, and some hormones. Here are some tips that will help you to fight anemia.

Organ meat

It may be time to spice up your menu with some organ meats. These oft-overlooked foods, like livers and kidneys, are chock-full of iron. A 100-gram serving of fried beef liver weighs in at 6.12 mg of iron, or a third of a premenopausal adult woman’s recommended daily intake.

Seafood

If you’re a fan of fish, especially shellfish, you’re in luck. Not only does it taste great, but it’s also a rich source of iron for an anaemia diet. Oysters and mussels are highest in iron, but scallops and sardines don’t fall too far behind.

Dark turkey meat

When it comes to poultry, don’t wait until Thanksgiving to enjoy turkey. Dark meat from the bird is tops for iron, weighing in at 1.04 mg per 100-gram serving.

Lamb

If you need a change of pace from the usual steak, opt for lamb chops. Just 100 grams of lamb boasts 1.98 mg of iron.

Spinach

The superstar leafy green is high in iron 100 mg and provides 2.71 mg of iron. While that sounds like a lot of spinach, the vegetable wilts down drastically once cooked.