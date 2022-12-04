FIFA World Cup schedule for December 4

Qatar: The Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway on Saturday, December 3 with two massive knockout round matches on each day.

There must be a winner from each of the single-elimination matches, and if teams are tied after regulation, extra time and penalty kicks will be used to decide which team moves on.

Sunday, Dec. 4:

France vs. Poland (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 6 p.m.)

England vs. Senegal (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 10 p.m.)

The eight teams surviving the Round of 16 will kick off quarterfinal action over two days on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10.