FIFA World Cup: Round of 16 matches schedule on December 6

Qatar: The 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 continues on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The last two matches of Round of 16 are scheduled for today, December 6. In the first match Morocco will face Spain at the Education City Stadium and later at night, Portugal will play against Switzerland.

Round of 16 Matches today

Spain vs Morocco: 8.30 PM (IST)

Portugal vs Switzerland: 12.30 AM (IST)

FIFA World Cup: Where to watch

All the matches will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. If you want to live stream the matches, you can do it on the Jio Cinema App.