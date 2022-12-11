FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinals schedule

Qatar: The FIFA World Cup 2022 has nearly come to a finish in Qatar, with just four matches left in the tournament.

Which teams have qualified for the semifinals?

Croatia, Argentina, Morocco and France.

Date Fixtures Time Venue

December 14 Argentina vs Croatia 12:30AM Lusail Stadium

December 15 Morocco vs France 12:30AM Al Bayt Stadium

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android as well as iOS, it will be live streamed on JioCinema.