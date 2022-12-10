FIFA World Cup: Morocco Stuns Portugal with 1-0 win, enters semi-finals

Morocco has eliminated Portugal to advance to the semifinals of 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar’s Al-Thumama Stadium in the tournament’s penultimate quarterfinal match on Saturday.

Morocco topped Portugal in the quarterfinals, ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup campaign in Qatar.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo, one of soccer’s greatest players, didn’t start for the second straight game but came on as a substitute in the 51st minute.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute to continue Morocco’s improbable run that has generated an outpouring of pride in the Arab world during the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East.

Morocco, the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals, moves on to face either England or France.