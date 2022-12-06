FIFA World Cup: Morocco knock out Spain 3-0 on penalties to reach quarter-final

Morocco knocked Spain out of the World Cup in a last-16 penalty shootout on Tuesday with Spanish-born Achraf Hakimi scoring the decisive spot-kick after Spain squandered all three of their attempts, following a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes.

Hakimi, a product of the Real Madrid youth system, calmly slotted his penalty past Unai Simon in Spain’s goal to seal Morocco’s 3-0 win in the shootout.

Morocco created history as they became the fourth African nation to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals after they beat Spain 3-0 in shoot-out.