FIFA World Cup
Photo Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup
Top NewsBreakingSport

FIFA World Cup: Morocco knock out Spain 3-0 on penalties to reach quarter-final

By Pragativadi News Service
17

Morocco knocked Spain out of the World Cup in a last-16 penalty shootout on Tuesday with Spanish-born Achraf Hakimi scoring the decisive spot-kick after Spain squandered all three of their attempts, following a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes.

Hakimi, a product of the Real Madrid youth system, calmly slotted his penalty past Unai Simon in Spain’s goal to seal Morocco’s 3-0 win in the shootout.

Morocco created history as they became the fourth African nation to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals after they beat Spain 3-0 in shoot-out.

Pragativadi News Service 13070 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking