FIFA World Cup: Morocco knock out Spain 3-0 on penalties to reach quarter-final

Morocco knocked Spain out of the World Cup in a last-16 penalty shootout on Tuesday with Spanish-born Achraf Hakimi scoring the decisive spot-kick after Spain squandered all three of their attempts, following a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes.
Hakimi, a product of the Real Madrid youth system, calmly slotted his penalty past Unai Simon in Spain’s goal to seal Morocco’s 3-0 win in the shootout.
Morocco created history as they became the fourth African nation to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals after they beat Spain 3-0 in shoot-out.
𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐑𝐒 😳

December 6, 2022
