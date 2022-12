Qatar: The 12th-ranked Croatians are favourites to beat 24th-ranked Japan in FIFA World Cup, but the Samurai Blue astounded expectations to defeat two powerhouses and former World Cup winners, Spain and Germany, at the group stage in comebacks.

SCHEDULE FOR ROUND OF 16 MATCH DAY 3

Japan vs Croatia – 8:30 PM, December 5 – Al Janoub Stadium

Brazil vs South Korea – 12:30 AM, December 6 – Stadium 974

Timings in IST