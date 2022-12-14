FIFA World Cup: France To Lock Horns With Morocco In Semi-Final

As Argentina has booked its berth in the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals, fans now await with bated breath to find out who they will meet in the summit clash on Sunday (December 18).

Within hours from now, the second semifinal between France and Morocco will kick off. Morocco are having a tournament that will be talked about for ages even if they falter in the semifinal stage. On the other hand, France are aiming to become the first team to defend their title successfully since Brazil in 1962.

Morocco have already created history by becoming the first African team to secure a berth in the semis. The team has better skills and is able to control its nerves. Morocco have beaten European heavyweights like Belgium, Portugal and Spain on their path to the semis.

France would be aware that they have already been beaten once by an underdog in Tunisia and they would want to learn from their mistakes from that game and come up better prepared for this fixture.

Probable Starting XIs:

France: Hugo Lloris (GK), Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele

Morocco: Yassine Bounou (GK), Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Achraf Dari, Noussair Mazraoui, Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal