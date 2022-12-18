FIFA World Cup Final: Lionel Messi-Led Argentina Beat France 4-2 On Penalties To Win World Cup

Lionel Messi-led Argentina beat two-time world champions France in a high-octane FIFA World Cup 2022 final at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday.

Argentina were off to a dream start as they doubled their lead in the first-half. First goal of the match was scored by Messi via penalty, his sixth goal in the ongoing tournament, while old warhorse Angel Di Maria’s remarkable goal helped Argentina double their lead. By the end of first half, Messi-starrer Argentina had a commanding 2-0 lead over their formidable opponents.

Argentina were leading and all set for a win but Mbappe’s brilliant brace brought France back level in a dramatic twist and took the summit clash into extra-time.

In the 109th minute of match, Lionel Messi scored one of the most precious goals of his entire career. He took another step towards immortality by making it 3-2 against France. Just when it seemed Argentina would seal the deal, Mbappe struck another goal, minutes after Messi’s goal to pull France level 3-3 against Argentina, also completing his hat-trick.

Both teams scored one goal each in extra time to keep scores tied 3-3 so that the match could be decided in the penalty shootout.

After a 3-3 thriller across 120 minutes, Argentina bested France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup, after 36 years, a fitting tribute to the great Maradonna.

Lionel Messi scripts history

Lionel Messi is the first player to score in the group stage, round of 16, quater-final, semi-final and final in a single edition of the World Cup.

Lionel Messi has scored 26 goals in major international tournaments for Argentina (13 World Cup, 13 Copa América), the most of any South American player in history across the two competitions, overtaking Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has yet again proven himself to be one of the greatest footballers of all time.