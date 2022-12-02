FIFA World Cup 2022: Schedule for December 2

Qatar: Day thirteen of FIFA World Cup 2022 sees four matches with South Korea taking on Portugal and Ghana locking horns with Uruguay.

World Cup games today, Friday, Dec. 2

South Korea vs Portugal: 8.30 PM (IST)

Ghana vs Uruguay: 8.30 PM (IST)

Serbia vs Switzerland: 12.30 (IST)

Cameron vs Brazil: 12.30 (IST)

The 2022 World Cup resumes with continued action, surprise, and emotion. Germany was knocked out of the tournament on Thursday despite beating Costa Rica 4-2, while Japan snatched a 2-1 victory over Spain.