FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia, Morocco To Lock Horns For Third Place

FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set for its grand conclusion with Argentina facing reigning champions France in the final at the Lusail Stadium tomorrow.

The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Both Argentina and France teams look evenly matched.

The top four scorers in the FIFA World Cup 2022 are evenly distributed between the two sides. Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe are the joint top scorers in the tournament with five goals apiece. Both Argentina and France will go into the upcoming World Cup final looking to win their third title.

While Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986, France grabbed the title in 1998 and 2018.

Today, Croatia and Morocco will lock horns in the third-place playoff at the Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time.