FIFA World Cup 2022 Awards: Full list of winners

Qatar: FIFA announced a number of awards to recognise the great performance throughout the 29 days of anticipations, celebrations and sorrows in Qatar including the Golden Boot, Golden Glove, Golden Ball, Young Player and Fair Play awards.

After pulsating action for nearly a month, the FIFA World Cup 2022 came to a close with Lionel Messi and Argentina winning the trophy, beating France in one of the most thrilling finals in the history of the competition. On Sunday, December 18, Argentina won their 3rd World Cup trophy, the first after Diego Maradona’s heroics in 1986.

FULL LIST OF AWARD WINNERS OF FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

Golden Boot – Kylian Mbappe with 8 goals (Top-scorer)

Golden Ball – Lionel Messi with 7 goals and 3 assists (Best player)

Golden Shoe – Emi Martinez with 2 penalty shoot-out wins for Argentina (Best goalkeeper)

Young Player Award – Enzo Fernandez of Argentina

Messi also became the first man to win two Golden Ball Awards as he had bagged the honour in 2014 when Argentina lost the final to Germany.

MOST GOALS IN FIFA WORLD CUP 2022