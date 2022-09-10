Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled the logo of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 at Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is scheduled to take place from October 11 till October 30.

The matches will be conducted at three venues — Kalinga Stadium (Bhubaneswar), Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Goa) and DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai).

According to reports, three matches will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The first match between India and USA will be held at Kalinga Stadium on October 11.

India will face Morocco and Brazil on October 14 and October 17 respectively at the same venue in Bhubaneswar.

This will be the first FIFA women’s competition to be held in India and the first FIFA competition to be hosted by the state of Odisha.