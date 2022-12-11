FIFA Opens Disciplinary Case Against Argentina

FIFA has opened disciplinary case against Argentina for the on-field confrontations that happened during the quarter-final match between Argentina and Netherlands on Saturday.

The Dutch national team is also being investigated for potential breaches of article 12 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code in relation to the same match.

The football governing body cited “order and security at matches” in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina football federation.

Argentina’s substitutes and coaches encroached on the field as the game devolved into a brawl in the closing stages after the Dutch scored two late goals to force extra time. After Argentina won the penalty shootout in a 2-2 tie, there were more heated exchanges on the field.

Lionel Messi was among a World Cup record 17 players or coaching staff members who were shown yellow cards during or after the game.

