FIFA Awards 2023: Lionel Messi, Alexia Putellas Bag Top Awards; Full List Of Winners Here

Paris: Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi was crowned the best player in men’s football by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) at The Best FIFA Football Awards on Tuesday. Messi, who propelled Argentina to its third FIFA World Cup title in Qatar last year, was nominated for the illustrious prize alongside his Paris Saint Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema.

Messi beat his Paris Saint-Germain teammate, and World Cup final rival, Kylian Mbappe to the men’s gong with Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema the other contender to claim the prize. It is the second time that Messi has won the honour inaugurated by FIFA in 2016 after football’s world governing body split from Ballon d’Or organisers France Football.

A full list of winners at FIFA awards:

Lionel Messi (PSG/Argentina) – The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2022

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/Spain) – The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2022

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina) – The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2022

Sarina Wiegman (England) – The Best FIFA Women’s Coach 2022

Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa/Argentina) – The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2022

Mary Earps (England/Manchester United) – The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2022

Marcin Oleksy (POL/Warta Poznan) – FIFA Puskas Award for the most spectacular goal in 2022

Argentinian fans – FIFA Fan Award 2022

Luka Lochoshvili – FIFA Fair Play Award 2022