FESTO India to setup CoE in Advanced Mechatronics at Govt Polytechnic in Mayurbhanj

Bhubaneswar: Reghu G, IAS Director of Technical Education and Training, Odisha (DTET) under the administrative control of Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with FESTO India Private Limited, represented by Mr. Harish Nachnani, Head of Didactic to set up Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Advanced Mechatronics at Government Polytechnic Mayurbhanj using the OMBADC (Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation) fund at Directorate of Employment office Bhubaneswar in presence of Sujogya Mishra (Deputy Director, Procurement) from DTET.

Mechatronics is the synergic integration of electrical and mechanical engineering, robotics, computational hardware and software in the design of products and processes. Mechatronics is an essential foundation for the expected growth in automation and manufacturing. DTET’s idea of setting up of Centre of Excellence (CoE) in advanced mechatronics originated from the need to align the engineering education with the latest industry trends and practices, better vocational training / interaction with industry, upgradation of tools, laboratories and faculty skills as well as the inclusion of latest engineering concepts into the academic curriculum structure.

This CoE will not only cater to the need of the industries nearby, but also enhance the skill of the students from ITI & Diploma in the field of mechatronics and automation. Students from nearby engineering colleges and polytechnics will also be benefited from add-on short term training which will be imparted by the Technical Experts from FESTO India Private Limited.

In addition to bridge the skill gap in industrial automation sector, this CoE will open employment opportunities for the passed out trainees by honing their skill to perfection, as experts from FESTO will provide one-year hand-holding in training the trainers too. CoE will also organize Training of Trainers (ToT) and On Job Training (OJT) for the Fitter trainees of other Government and Private ITIs and Polytechnics.

These environment friendly state-of-art laboratories can also be used by industries for capacity building of their semi-skilled employees. This CoE will be set up at a cost of Rs 4.18 Crore in a span of six months.