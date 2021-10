‘Festivals Will Return But The Life Won’t’ : Odisha Govt Sounds Caution For COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of the COVID-19, the Odisha government has urged people to be cautious during the ongoing festive season.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, the Director of Medical Education & Training (DMET), Dr. CBK Mohanty said, “People should be more careful during the festive season. Gathering of crowds may result in Covid infections.”

“The festivals will return but the life won’t,” he said.

He also asked the public to decide between celebrating the festival and being safe.