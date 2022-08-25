Fenesta launches its new factory in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar; 6th in the country

Bhubaneswar: Fenesta, India’s largest Windows and Doors Brand which is also the market leader in its segment, today announced the launch of its new factory in Bhubaneswar. This is Fenesta’s 6th manufacturing unit in India, the other five being in Kota, two in Bhiwadi, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Saket Jain, Business Head, Fenesta said, “This factory is indeed a significant milestone for us and reiterates our commitment towards our customers and their trust in our diversifying product portfolio. With each new unit, we nurture our dedication to catering to the needs of our rapidly expanding customer base. An amalgam of art and science, our diverse portfolio of products is made keeping in mind customer needs and environmental factors such as noise, rain, dust, and pollution. We are explicitly focused on meeting the expectations of our customers, and being present wherever they are.”

With this 6th unit, Fenesta will be focussing on capacity expansion and augmented supply chain. Fenesta is the only company in India to control the entire supply chain starting from the making of uPVC that goes into making the profile, to the installation of the end product, as well as after-sales service.

The new factory will lead to a significant reduction in lead time and help the brand effectively cater to the large and complicated eastern and north-eastern markets. Also, by cutting down significantly on transportation-related issues and transit damage losses, Fenesta stands true to its commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation.

All products at Fenesta go through stringent tests and quality checks at every step to ensure performance in India’s varied and extreme climates. Fenesta products are immensely popular amongst leading builders, architects and interior designers across the country for its noise insulating, rain insulating, and dust proof features without compromising on aesthetics. With the rapid growth in uPVC &Aluminum Windows & Doors and Solid Panel Doors category in India, the brand endeavours to further increase its market share and maintain its leadership position in future.

Fenesta is India’s largest windows and doors brand and a part of the Rs.9849 Cr conglomerate DCM Shriram Group since 1889. Its installations across more than 350,000 homes have already crossed the magical 3 million mark. Empowered with the knowledge of India’s extreme conditions, Fenesta has designed uPVC windows and doors that are able to withstand India’s extreme climate also. After uPVC, Fenesta took another technological leap when it introduced its ultra-luxury Aluminium Windows and Doors and Internal & Designer Doors. Headquartered in Gurgaon, Fenesta has more than 215 dealer showrooms and nine Signature Studios supporting its presence in more than 350 cities. Fenesta offers a complete customized end-to-end solution: survey, design, manufacture, delivery, installation and service to all its customers. The entire process is synchronized with the pace of each project. As a leader in the category, Fenesta takes pride in its ability to serve individual homes and large developers with equal ease.

