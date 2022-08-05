Fenesta Expands Its Retail Presence In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Fenesta, India’s largest Windows and Doors Brand which is also the market leader in its segment reinforced its retail expansion with the opening of another new showroom.

The exclusive showroom, Krishna Gallery is located at 159, Kharvel Nagar, Master Canteen, Bhubaneswar, 751001 and brings the best in class Aluminum windows and Doors, uPVC Windows & Door and Internal & Designer Doors.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Saket Jain, Business Head, Fenesta said,“Our consumer centric business strategy drives our efforts in reaching out to more number of consumers scattered across the country. Each of our showrooms is designed and managed in way to imbibe the essence of our vast product portfolio and reinforce the brand’s essence, quality, and outstanding service and brand expertise. We focus our efforts onensuring a smooth experience for our customers, in exploring our variety of product ranges and making informed decisions. Each showroom launch is a testimony to our customers’ ever growing trust in us and a symbol of our expanding base across the country.”

With this launch, Fenesta marks another milestone to ensure an interactive and informative buying experience for our existing and potential customers. Fenesta Showrooms have been successfully contributing to a significant customer reach and positioning as a market leader. With the rapid growth in Aluminum windows and Doors, uPVC Windows & Door and Internal & Designer Doors industry in India, the brand endeavors to further increase its market share and maintain its leadership position in future.

He further added that “It has been a great journey so far & we are ready for an accelerated growth in the coming years. The combination of an aggressive marketing strategy, variety of products and rapid retail expansion, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, will help us reach our goal. The Marketing strategy is fashioned such that it creates engagement, education and an experiential purchase for the customer. On this note, we would like to thank all our partners and our customers for their support and contribution to our successful business.”

The Fenesta showroom at Bhubaneswar showcases a range of products from windows, doors and various design and color possibilities. With this launch, Fenesta now has presence in more than 350 locations.

Fenesta is the only company in India to control the entire supply chain starting from the making of uPVC that goes into making the profile, to installation of end product, as well as after sales service. The range of products is specially designed in UK and Austria to give consumers a well-engineered but contemporary style.

The products at Fenesta go through stringent tests and quality check at every step to ensure performance in India’s varied and extreme climates. Fenesta products are immensely popular amongst leading builders, architects and interior designers across the country for its noise insulating, rain insulating, and dust proof features without compromise on aesthetics.