Femina Miss India finalist Diksha Singh to Contest UP Panchayat Polls From Jaunpur

Lucknow: Femina Miss India finalist, Diksha Singh, is all set to take the political plunge by contesting from Jaunpur in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections.

She told reporters that she would contest from the Baksha ward of the district and would be filing her nomination papers on Sunday.

Jaunpur goes to polls on April 15 and the result would be announced on May 2 after four phases of polling.

Diksha has already started campaigning in her ward.

Diksha Singh was a BA second-year student when she participated in the Femina Miss India 2015. Her father Jitendra Singh has businesses in Goa and Rajasthan. In February 2021, Diksha’s album ‘Rabba Mehar Kare’ was released.

