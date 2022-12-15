Female Elephant’s Carcass Recovered In Deogarh

Deogarh: The carcass of a female elephant was found at Khilaberni village under Riamal forest range in the district on Thursday.

According to the report, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the carcass and immediately informed the forest official about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the carcass for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is believed that the pachyderm might have died after coming in contact with a live wire.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.