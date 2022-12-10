Female elephant found dead in Kuladiha wildlife sanctuary

Nilagiri: An adult female elephant was found dead in the Kadamshola forest of Kuladiha wildlife sanctuary in Nilagiri subdivision of Balasore district on Saturday.

On receiving information for local villagers, the forest department along with wildlife experts reached the spot and started an investigation.

According to forest officials, the pachyderm died due to old age. After the post-mortem, the carcass of the female elephant was buried on the spot.

To date, a total of five elephants have died in Kuladiha wildlife sanctuary this year.