Female Elephant Electrocuted to Death in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A female elephant was electrocuted to death inside the forest in Charadapasi village under Naktideul range of Rairakhol division in Sambalpur district on Sunday.

The elephant died as its trunk came in contact with an 11 KV wire hanging down in the forest. After receiving the information, Rairakhol DFO, ACF, ranger and other forest personnel reached the spot and inspected the spot. DFO Arvind Mohanty said that the incident will be investigated.

The work of wire replacement is going on in the area. Still, such an unfortunate incident occurred, Mohanty said. On the other hand, people have blamed both the forest and energy departments for such incident.

Locals alleged that the death of the pachyderm occurred due to a lack of coordination between the forest and the Energy department.