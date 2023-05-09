Female cheetah ‘Daksha’ dies in MP’s Kuno National Park

A female cheetah has died in Kuno National Park in India’s Madhya Pradesh state, taking the number of the big cats found dead to three since March.

The female was found injured on Tuesday morning and treated by vets but died at noon, the park said in a statement.

Preliminary reports showed she died from injuries sustained during mating with two male cheetahs, it added.

All three were sent from South Africa earlier this year as part of efforts to reintroduce cheetahs to India.

The female cheetah that died on Tuesday was named Daksha. She was housed in an enclosure next to where the two males – named Agni and Vayu – were kept.

“Indian and South African wildlife officials and experts held a meeting on 30 April where it was decided to let Daksha meet the two males and a day later, the gate between their enclosures was opened,” the statement said.

The male cheetahs entered the female’s enclosure on 6 May.