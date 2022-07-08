Feeling Mentally Exhausted? Try These Yoga Asanas

New Delhi: Practicing yoga lowers your blood pressure and relieves symptoms of depression and anxiety. It is not only a great stress reliever but is also effective in releasing physical tension. Here is a list of yoga asanas that will help reduce stress and anxiety.

Utthita Trikonasana

Stand straight by opening your legs sideways. Now, bend to your left side and try to touch your left foot with your left hand. Hold the position for at least 30 seconds and repeat the same on the other side. This yoga asana is said to alleviate anxiety. It makes you feel balanced and calm by releasing stress from your head.

Ardha Chandrasasna

Start by standing straight by slightly opening your legs sideways. Now, bring your left leg up to the side of your body bending on the right side. Touch your right hand to the floor making a T with your body. This asana is not an easy one but if you try and hold the position, then it can encourage positive energy to enter your body and relax it. It also brings balance and improves self-esteem.

Viparita Karani

Sit on the floor facing the wall. Now, pull your legs up in support of the wall making an L shape with your body. You can also keep a boaster below your lower back to have better support. This position helps in calming your senses on a stressful day. It releases physical and mental exhaustion.

Balasana

Also known as the child’s pose, this asana brings stability and calms you down. Sit on the floor on your knees. Now, bend forward and extend your arms in front. This position will also make you feel light on your head and will improve sleep.