FC Goa climb to fourth place following draw against Odisha FC

FC Goa’s extended their unbeaten run in the ongoing Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 to four games, following a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

While Noah Sadaoui handed the Men in Orange a dream start with his goal in the 2nd minute itself, Diego Maurcio restored parity on the scoresheet for the hosts just minutes before half-time.

Earlier in the day, FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena rang in two changes to the playing XI that started against East Bengal FC, as Lenny Rodrigues replaced Edu Bedia and Devendra Murgaokar made way for Alvaro Vazquez.

The decision worked wonders and the Gaurs were rewarded for it within 90 seconds of the kick-off as Vazquez played a defense-splitting pass to find Noah Sadaoui on the left, who picked up the ball and zoomed into the Odisha box before finishing past goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

Despite conceding the lead, the hosts did well to maintain composure and created several chances to try and get back into the game. Eventually, in the 43rd minute, Mauricio’s attempt from a direct free-kick just outside the Goa box beat Dheeraj Singh and found the back of the net.

Following the change of ends, FC Goa did well to threaten Odisha FC’s defence with much regularity. One such occasion saw Vazquez beat Amrinder to score, but the goal was ruled out as the Spaniard was deemed to be off-side.

Carlos Pena’s men got a further shot in the arm as the game clock struck 67 minutes as Sahil Panwar’s second yellow card resulted in the hosts being reduced to 10 men. However, a lack of bite in the final third in the following minutes prevented them from coming back with all three points.

Except for two different attempts by substitute Hernan Santana in the 81st and 89th minute – both of which were palmed away by Amrinder Singh – FC Goa failed to produce a clear cut chance for the remainder of the game. With the Juggernauts also playing on the backfoot during this period, both teams ended up sharing the spoils at the end of a draw.

With 27 points from 17 matches, FC Goa are now in fourth place on the league standings. Their next assignment is on February 11, when they lock horns with Mumbai City FC at home.