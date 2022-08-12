Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan’s ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ Release Date Announced: Check Out Here

New Delhi: The most-awaited film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan has got a release date. Sharing the poster of the magnum opus, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor said that the film will hit cinema halls on October 13.

Fawad Khan shared the poster of The Legend of Maula Jatt on Instagram. He captioned it, “Coming to a screen near you on October 13, 2022.” He shared another post stating that the trailer will release in three days.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fawad A Khan (@fawadkhan81)

</>